Rubberneckers causing road hazards for first responders

While working recent fires, local firefighters say drivers are crowding the scene. As our elevated fire danger continues, it's important to steer clear of the situation now more than ever.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sergeant Danny Alexander said the bigger the event, the bigger the crowd it attracts.

"That became a spectator sport and everyone was coming out to see," said Alexander.

While working recent fires, Alexander said the number of people trying to get a look made it more difficult to get their vehicles in.

"Now in the county we don't have fire hydrants, so in most cases we have to haul water," said Alexander. "Now once they're empty and they've loaded up all the fire trucks that are fighting the fire out in the field, they have to go get water. And trying to get a semi through all that traffic is pretty tough."

Not only does it make their job harder, but it also puts drivers in danger.

"Another problem happens is when you're gawking and looking at the smokey fire, you're endangering other drivers because you're not really paying attention to your driving," said Alexander.

Amarillo Fire Department Captain David Kouba also said they commonly see distracted drivers during these situations.

"We're having to slow down a lot because people just aren't paying attention," said Kouba.

One the biggest challenges it presents them with, is the clock.

"Incident stabilization, life safety, property conservation, those things are very time sensitive," said Kouba. "So if we're losing 30 seconds here, a minute here, 10 seconds, it adds up really quick."

Alexander believes social media plays a part in the pile up.

"If they would just look at social media cause we were tweeting, and doing Facebook and Instagram," said Alexander. "We were putting all the information out there on social media with pictures."

"People just need to let us do our job," said Alexander. "I know it's interesting and stuff like that but you really get in the way."

Amarillo firefighters also said another issue they face is drivers not pulling over to the right hand side of the road in emergency situations.

They want to remind you that the law requires you to pull to the right hand side of the road for emergency vehicles.

