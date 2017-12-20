Good news for drivers: Intersection at Bell Street and Hollywood Road now open

Starting today, drivers are seeing some traffic changes at Hollywood Road and Bell Street.

"We can say safely that the intersection of Bell Street and State Loop 335 is now a fully-functional, four-way signalized intersection," said TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross. "This is the frontage road. People will need to realize we are moving traffic onto frontage roads, so eastbound and westbound will need to be divided."

What does this mean for drivers? Well, you will no longer be able to make any left turns onto State Loop 335 due to the construction work still needing to take place.

"They'll just need to drive in whichever way they are going to the next feasible turnaround point where it's safe to do so and make their turn to access the businesses and other locations they need to get to from there," said Gross.

This will be the first time this school year Randall High staff and students will be able to access the parking lot on Bell.

However, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers the area is still an active construction zone.

"We'll still have a lot of work to do out here on the south portion of State Loop 335, also known as Hollywood Road. We still have a bridge to build on Bell Street and the State Loop, and so that's going to continue to take place," said Gross. "On the Frontage Road, we still have hot mix that'll need to be poured, so be on the lookout for some upcoming lane closures that'll take place when the weather is just right for us to be able to do that," said Gross.

