Herring Hotel opening for holiday ball benefiting Make-A-Wish

The doors of the historic Herring Hotel will open for one night only to bring the glamour of the 20's back to Amarillo.

"It's now currently just an old hotel that no one really pays much attention to, so along with bringing in a great Christmas concert, dinner and gala, we'd like to raise awareness for the hotel and its importance to the community once again," said Antonio Garcia, Committee Co-Chair for the Herring Holiday Ball.

The ball takes on a 1920's flapper theme meant to mirror the culture during the hotel's prime.

"To have a full culmination of the arts here in Amarillo. We'll have culinary arts, we'll have a string quartet. The Amarillo Youth Choir will be performing, my jazz band Antonio Charles and the Fwoops will be performing," said Garcia. "So we run the full gamet of all kinds of music."



Each year the Herring Holiday Ball chooses a charity and Make-A-Wish North Texas is this year's beneficiary.

"On average, a wish can cost around $9,000, so we're trying to raise as much money and awareness as we can for them to help provide wishes," said Jesse Melson, Committee Co-Chair of the Herring Holiday Ball.

The funds raised will grant wishes to children in the Texas Panhandle, and those funds are needed now more than ever.

"We just started a new fiscal year, and we already have 17 wishes in the pipeline," said Alba Austin, Development Director for Make-A-Wish: North Texas. "Typically Amarillo grants 20 to 30 wishes per year, so we will be exceeding that goal for sure."

The charity says it will showcase the magic a wish can bring to a child on Thursday night.

"We will have a very special wish reveal, but I won't say too much about it - because it's going to be a surprise, but we're hoping we can make her night very special," said Austin.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

