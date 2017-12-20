Cal Farley's Boys Ranch responds to alleged abuse claims

In a release sent to local media outlets by an Austin-based non-profit organization, former residents of Cal Farley's Boys Ranch alleged abuse spanning 40 years.

The release claims the men who lived there from the 1960's to the early 1990's anonymously claimed they were regularly abused physically, emotionally and some sexually.

The release states:

A feature story published in The Guardian tells of horrific abuses suffered by children who grew up at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, a privately funded, faith-based residential institution near Amarillo, Texas. While Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch claims it has always met the needs of children and teens, men who lived there from the 1960s through the early 1990s say they were regularly physically and emotionally abused. Some were sexually abused by other residents and staff. Other allegations include labor exploitation and medical neglect.

The President and CEO of Cal Farley's, Dan Adams, has responded to the claims, saying they are aware of the allegations and apologizing to those who experienced any abuse:

Thousands of people have found hope and healing at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, both past and present. Tragically, not everyone who participated in our programs through the years was helped by them. No words by me or anyone else will change that. For those who left Boys Ranch having experienced abuse of any form, I am truly sorry, both as the leader of this organization and as a man. It is for these reasons that regulatory oversight and strength-based models of care in this field evolved, and Cal Farley's strives to be a leader in observing both. Cal Farley's today maintains the highest standards of professional quality and care for young people from across the United States, and undergoes a regular and voluntary accreditation process to remain accountable to our clients and donors. What we can do to respect the dignity of these alumni is to commit ourselves to providing unassailable care for the young people who call Boys Ranch home today. And, that's exactly what we do every day.

