Officials offering reward for information on burglary of Joel's Barbershop

Hall County officials are offering a reward for information on the burglary of Joel's Barbershop in Memphis.

Officials say a suspect or suspects broke into the Barbershop.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Memphis Police Department at (806) 259-2916 or the Hall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 259-2151.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.