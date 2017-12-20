Police asking for help identifying suspect in burglary

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a burglary.

Officials say the person seen in the video below disabled a locked gate and forced his way into a structure to take property from a business in the 1300 block of North Western Street.

The cargo van in the video could also be full of other stolen items too.

If you have any information on who this suspect may be or the vehicle they are driving, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

