Bring home a new family pet for a lower price this weekend

You can bring home a new family pet for the holidays for only $25 this weekend.

In an attempt to give animals a forever home before the holidays, the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is lowering the adoption fee to only $25 from today until Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1:00 p.m.

Pick out your new pet and pay $25 for spay/neuter surgery, rabies vaccination, all booster shots and microchipping.

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society is located at 3501 South Osage and is open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. today through Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.