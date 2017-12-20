City of Amarillo hosting tours of Warford Activity Center

The City of Amarillo will host a special event at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center to showcase new features of the center.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, visitors can tour the facility and view the new amenities in the center.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and lasts until 7:00 p.m. and is located at 1330 Northwest 18th.

City staff will be available to answer questions on the hours of operation, fee schedule and details about the new features.

New features include an updated swimming pool, a multi-use aerobic/dance/fitness studio, weight and cardio rooms with equipment and more.

For more information about the Warford Activity Center, call (806) 378-3037.

