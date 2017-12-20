Don Harrington Discovery Center to have extended holiday hours

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will have extended holiday hours this week as you start your holiday festivities.

The center will be open during the regular business hours of 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and will reopen from 5:30 a.m.until 8:30 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa, snacks and a "Let It Snow" holiday laser show.

Admission is $5 per individual, and members are free.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.