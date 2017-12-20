2 arrested for burglary of a home

Two people are behind bars after officials say they broke into a home and fled on foot yesterday.
Expecting mothers in Amarillo now have a new option to manage the pain following a c-section that doesn't involve opioids.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant girl in Houston who was reported missing after her mother was found fatally stabbed.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 20
With more restaurants bringing their business to Amarillo, the city's Environmental Health Services Department wants to improve how food inspections are shared with the public.
