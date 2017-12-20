2 arrested for burglary of a home

Two people are behind bars after officials say they broke into a home and fled on foot yesterday.

Around 10:00 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of North Williams to a burglary in progress.

A witness reported seeing two men force entry into the back door of the home.

When police arrived, they saw two men run from the front door, and officers chased them on foot.

During the chase, an officer tased 37-year-old Charles Lemont Gwin, but he managed to run again.

He was arrested near the house that was broken into.

The second suspect, 25-year-old Kendrick Deshawn Carey, was arrested near 16th and Wilson.

Both men were booked into the Potter County Detention Center for burglary of a habitation and evading arrest or detention.

