Wednesday's Weather: High temps in the upper 60s, colder air on the way

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 20

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Today will be the warmest day of the week, and the last warm day for a while.

Temps this morning are starting off in the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the 20s and teens, but we will warm up quickly by late morning and early afternoon.

Highs today will be about 20 degrees above normal with temps in the upper 60s, even getting close to 70 in some locations.

Overnight we will see low in the 20s and 30s again.

Thursday is the first day of winter, and while temps will be cooler they will still be above normal in the mid 50s.

Colder air moves in Thursday afternoon and that will bring in much colder air for the weekend.

Highs on Friday will drop into the 30s and low 40s.

The coldest air moves in Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens and single digits.

Light snow may be possible Saturday night into Sunday.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.