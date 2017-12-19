Opioid-free c-sections now an option

Haisley was born a few weeks early, and Kinard believes the lack of opioids in her breast milk kept her baby out of NICU / Source: KFDA

Expecting mothers in Amarillo now have a new option to manage the pain following a c-section that doesn't involve opioids.

That's the common drug type used for this type of procedure to dull the pain of the surgery.

But those drugs comes with side effects for the new mothers, like itching and sedation that make it hard for them to connect with babies right after birth.

"So many patients say 'I don't remember the first 24 hours after I had a c-section, I was just out of it,'" said Dr. Cullen Hopkins with Panhandle OBGYN. "Trying a different approach to see if that can control their pain...has actually been pretty positive."

Hopkins worked with one BSA pharmacist to create a program that would replace opioids with medicines people are more used to.

"We're using what we call a multimodal pain management, which is using different medications and attacking the pain kind of from different angles," said Hopkins. "So you're scheduling medications that we commonly use, like acetaminophen and ibuprofen, on a scheduled basis with as needed medication on top of that.

Hopkins' first patient to use this method was Lindsey Kinard, who gave birth to her third child, Haisley, via c-section eight weeks ago on October 19th.

Already having undergone two c-sections in the past, Kinard was afraid she'd be in a lot of pain, but said the opioid-free c-section "was the way to go."

"I wasn't in near as much pain as I was with my other two and I was much more awake," said Kinard. "I actually sat up pretty easily. I could feel my legs, like the numbness and stuff had worn off pretty quickly. So I was able to move and sit up and breastfeed Haisley much more quicker than I was with my other two c-sections."

She was also excited that none of the powerful opioids would be transferred to Haisley.

"I'm more worried about breastfeeding," said Kinard. "I'm a huge breastfeeding advocate, and the least amount of medicine I can pass along to my baby the better. So I was definitely on board for those purposes."

Hopkins said after Kinard's successful procedure, more of his patients are opting for opioid-free c-sections, and doctors in other fields are also exploring how they can change their use of surgery medicines.

He hopes this can be part of Amarillo's contribution to helping quash the national opioid crisis.

"Even if it's just one person that becomes addicted to that medication, that's one person that we would like to eliminate any opioid use from."

