Food inspection reports becoming more transparent

With more restaurants bringing their business to Amarillo, the city's Environmental Health Services Department wants to improve how food inspections are shared with the public.

"I think there was some confusion about our system, our reporting of our inspection results," said Environmental Health Director Shaun May. "People didn't know if a low amount of demerits were good or a high amount of demerits there was just confusion."

The department hopes the new system will clear up any confusion and also make scores readily available to the public.

"Rather than saying, 'hey, oh the inspection report is back in the dimly lit place near the bathrooms,' I think we want to put our inspection results in a very rapidly, intuitively, kind of understood way at the front much like you see the building occupancy signs," said May.

A push from the community, as well as a need to update a more than 15-year-old plan prompted the change.

"We heard it from within the industry and also outside from the customer side, 'Hey, can you make inspection results available,' and we say, 'Well they're on the website,' and then there's a lot of people that don't have access or are not savvy," said May. "How can we get more rapid and timely information, real-time information?"

Restaurants will now also receive both a letter and a numerical score. This way the public will have the information needed to make appropriate food choices for themselves, as well as their families.

May says customers can expect to see a gradual roll-out of the new reports starting next year.

