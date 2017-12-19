Salvation Army unveils their "North Pole"

It's almost as exciting as Christmas morning inside the Rex Baxter building where the Salvation Army unveiled thousands of gifts to help make the holidays brighter for children in need.

"This is the culmination of all the events that we've had going on," said Major Harvey Johnson of the Salvation Army in Amarillo. "From toy drives to the Angel tree projects at the mall to the business angel trees, to the folks that help us in the red kettle where we spend some money to purchase toys."

Each year, members of the community rally to support the Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program.

"We have some families that have eight kids, some families that have 10 kids, so you'll just see a variety of the need here in Amarillo," said Stephanie Pena, Public Relations for the Salvation Army in Amarillo.

"We are prepared now to give gifts to over 2,000 children," said Major Johnson.

The spirit of giving can be life-changing for those who need a helping hand.



"They have nothing extra. They may be working, they may be going back to school," said Major Johnson. "They're peddling as fast as they can, but their dollars are stretched to take care of the everyday needs, so when they receive these gifts then they're elated."

For those who played Santa for an angel, the gifts will be put to good use.

"The individual bags go into family bags, so the volunteers will go through with the parent and make sure all the sizes are correct for the child and they're age appropriate," said Pena.

The toys are more than something to play with - they make Christmas complete for those in need.

"They'll get to come and add in extra things. Things they think their child might like, so it kind of makes it feel like it's from them if they get to pick it off the table," said Pena. "In the past, we've been able to give to every single kid that has requested a bike or that's on their wish list. We're hoping this year that we'll be able to do the same."

For any 'elves' who would like to volunteer at the Salvation Army's 'North Pole' this week, you're free to walk in to the Rex Baxter Building and help.

"The Salvation Army has a small staff, so if you're free tomorrow or Thursday, we'll be out here from 9:00 to 6:00. Come help us make Christmas happen," said Pena.

If you'd like more information about volunteering, contact The Salvation Army of Amarillo on Facebook or call them at (806) 373-6631.

