Salvation Army unveils their "North Pole"

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 20
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 20
Expecting mothers in Amarillo now have a new option to manage the pain following a c-section that doesn't involve opioids.
Expecting mothers in Amarillo now have a new option to manage the pain following a c-section that doesn't involve opioids.
With more restaurants bringing their business to Amarillo, the city's Environmental Health Services Department wants to improve how food inspections are shared with the public.
With more restaurants bringing their business to Amarillo, the city's Environmental Health Services Department wants to improve how food inspections are shared with the public.
It's almost as exciting as Christmas morning inside the Rex Baxter building where the Salvation Army unveiled thousands of gifts to help make the holidays brighter for children in need.
It's almost as exciting as Christmas morning inside the Rex Baxter building where the Salvation Army unveiled thousands of gifts to help make the holidays brighter for children in need.
Three TxDOT employees were sent to the hospital yesterday after they were struck by a semi-truck that officials say failed to follow work zone construction signs.
Three TxDOT employees were sent to the hospital yesterday after they were struck by a semi-truck that officials say failed to follow work zone construction signs.