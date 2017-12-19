TxDOT reminding drivers to slow down after 3 employees hospitalized

Three TxDOT employees were sent to the hospital yesterday after they were struck by a semi-truck that officials say failed to follow work zone construction signs.

Now, TxDOT is reminding residents to slow down in construction zones to protect the safety of drivers, the public and workers as several road construction and maintenance projects continue throughout the area.

Tomorrow, drivers should be on the lookout for crews repairing the cable barrier along I-27.

The left lane of southbound I-27 will be closed from McCormick Road to Rockwell Road, and the left lane of northbound I-27 will be closed from McCormick Road to Hollywood Road.

Other areas where drivers can expect to slow down include:

On State Loop 335, both east and westbound lanes of traffic will be shifted for patching operations from Osage Street to 34th Avenue. Due to narrowed lanes, drivers should note the speed limit will be 60 miles per hour.

On FM 1541 (Washington Road), various lanes will be closed from South Loop 335 to 46th Avenue for crack seal operations.

Drivers can expect various lane closures at the downtown interchange between I-40 and I-27 for tree and shrub removal.

Drivers are encouraged to keep the following tips in mind when driving through work zones:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present; fines can cost up to $2,000

Pay attention: Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles

Don't tailgate

Stay alert and minimize distractions, such as cell phones

Obey road crew flaggers

Expect the unexpected. Delays from highway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone

Plan ahead. Leave a few minutes early when traveling through a work zone in order to reach your destination on time.

