Moore County officials asking for information on bale hauler theft

Moore County officials are asking for help finding information on a theft.

Officials say a suspect or suspects stole a yellow, single round bale hauler that is often referred to as a "tumble bug hay buggy" from the Sunray area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

