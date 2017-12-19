Moore County officials asking for information on bale hauler the - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials asking for information on bale hauler theft

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are asking for help finding information on a theft.

Officials say a suspect or suspects stole a yellow, single round bale hauler that is often referred to as a "tumble bug hay buggy" from the Sunray area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

