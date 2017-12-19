Officials asking for help identifying suspects in Pak-A-Sak burglary

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help finding two suspects who broke into a Pak-A-Sak in Bushland.

Officials say two suspects broke into the Pak-A-Sak in Bushland on Dec. 12, as seen on this video:

Police are asking that anyone who has information on the burglary call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to their location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

