Clovis man convicted of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer

A Clovis man faces jail time after he was convicted of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, which is a fourth degree felony.

In August, 31-year-old Jimmy Maes engaged Clovis police in a slow speed chase in an attempt to avoid arrest for an active warrant.

During the chase, he repeatedly drove into oncoming traffic, endangering other drivers.

The State has filed paperwork showing that Maes is an habitual offender, which could enhance his sentence by four years in addition to 18 months for a fourth degree felony.

Maes sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

