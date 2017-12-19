Clovis man convicted of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer

Three TxDOT employees were sent to the hospital yesterday after they were struck by a semi-truck that officials say failed to follow work zone construction signs.
Canyon police have released the identities of the men who were found in a home on Turtle Crossing yesterday afternoon.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Dec. 19
Construction at City Hall has closed the usual parking lot used by the public.
Taking part in a nationwide push to prepare students for STEM careers, Amarillo ISD has purchased the old Hastings Distribution Center on Plains Avenue to create the "Innovation Academy."
