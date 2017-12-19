Our Perspective on shopping and giving locally

Amarillo, The Panhandle, The Golden Spread as some call it, is a special place with many things to be grateful for.

My Perspective is that it's you, the people, who make this a wonderful place to live.

Our business community is generous in its support of local charities, schools and other worthwhile projects.

The people we support when we do business locally are our friends and neighbors. They are fellow participants in this community.

With Christmas just around the corner, I want to say thanks to you for shopping and giving locally.

Shopping local supports our area's workforce and keeps money in this community, but it's just as important to give locally.

This is a season where we look to help others who are less fortunate. Plan to give back right here in our community.

Shopping and giving locally celebrates the culture of goodwill and generosity that makes the Amarillo Panhandle the best place in the country to live.

What is your Perspective?

