Parking lot at City Hall closed for construction

Construction at City Hall has closed the usual parking lot used by the public.

While the city prepares for building the ballpark, crews are clearing most of the parking lot on the south side of the building and constructing a small drive through.

Public parking and access is now limited to the east side of City Hall with the ramp for those with disabilities open on the south side.

Officials say the work should be complete before the end of the year.

