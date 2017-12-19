Donate blood and See What's In The Stocking today

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is having a "See What's In The Stocking" event all day today.

When you come and donate blood, you will receive a long-sleeve holiday shirt, a gallon of milk from Plains Dairy, LLC, and an entry for a one-year supply of milk.

Donors will also be able to spin the prize wheel to see what's in their stocking.

Santa's helper's at United Supermarkets and Amarillo Auto Clean have left over 300 assorted gift cards valued from $10 to $100 each as a thank you to donors for helping save lives this holiday season.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center is located at 7500 Wallace Boulevard and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

