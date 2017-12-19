Pampa residents invited to active shooter training - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Pampa residents invited to active shooter training

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
PAMPA, TX (KFDA) -

Pampa will host an active shooter training course this evening.

From 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., residents can come for training on how to react in the case of an active shooter situation.

The training will be held at the MK Brown Auditorium at 1100 West Coronado.

The training is free and open to the public.

