Bell Helicopter completes first test flight of competition aircraft

Bell Helicopter has completed the first test flight of the brand new V-280 Valor.

Video on the company's Facebook page shows the aircraft lifting off the ground in Amarillo where it was assembled.

Now the new aircraft can lift off like a helicopter, and the blades can rotate, so it can take off and land like a plane.

The test flight represents a milestone in Bell Helicopter's competition to win military contracts.

The company says the test demonstrates the abilities of the next generation of vertical lift aircraft.

