Tuesday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the low 60s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Dec. 19

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is going to be another mild day with temps starting off in the 20s - low 40s.

Skies will be mostly sunny and high temps will warm into the upper 50s and 60s again this afternoon, wind will be turning out of the north at 5-15 mph.

We will remain dry across much of the area, but a few light showers may be possible across the far southeastern parts of the area.

Overnight temps drops in to the 20s and 30s again. Temps remain in the 60s and even low 70s on Wednesday. We drop into the 50s Thursday.

Colder air starts to move in Friday dropping us below normal throughout the weekend. Very cold air will stick around through Christmas Day.

Light snow may be possible Saturday into Sunday.

