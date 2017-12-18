AISD to create large STEM campus, program

Taking part in a nationwide push to prepare students for STEM careers, Amarillo ISD has purchased the old Hastings Distribution Center on Plains Avenue to create the "Innovation Academy."

This will be a program and campus for students at all area high schools to take classes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Some high schoolers, like Caprock senior Akeela Kongdara, already don't have your average high school schedules.



"I start my day off with basketball practice, take 5 AP classes, then travel to AACAL for my internship with Bell Helicopter," said Kongdara.

She's one of many Amarillo ISD students pursuing a career in engineering, and taking major-specific classes most people won't take until college.

"My dad always told me if I get ahead in life it will be easier in the long run," said Kongdara.

In about three years or more, many more students will get to immerse full time, if they desire, in STEM education at the Innovation Academy.

AISD recently finalized the $3.36 million purchase of the Hastings facility, which will be transformed into new classrooms and labs.

Current STEM students said this new campus and program are something they wish they could experience.

"It's just going to kind of elaborate more," said Tascosa junior Talon Lewis. "Just kind of go more in detail with more programs, more opportunities for students. It's not just restricted to engineering or health science or health science. They're going down to the nitty gritty. "

Students and faculty alike said STEM careers are needed now more than ever.

"What we have to do is think smarter and think differently about the future and what skills our students will need," said Jay Barrett, Principal at Amarillo Area Center for Advanced Learning (AACAL). "Our students will need those skills to be able to program a robot, to repair a robot, to think about how they can create the next new thing that may revolutionize the entire world."

The Innovation Academy will not replace AACAL, but the two campuses will work together to broaden the subject matter students can learn.

This project is still in the visionary phase, but Barrett said more students from high schools in and outside of AISD will have the chance to learn here.

