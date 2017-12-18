Canyon ISD continues to expand learning outside classrooms

Canyon Independent School District is continuing its mission of expanding learning outside of the classroom with its improved after school program, Canyon KIDS.

The program benefits over 600 students spread across 10 elementary and intermediate campuses.

"We realized there was a need for having an after school program for our students," said Canyon ISD Communication Coordinator April Daniels. "And it has been such a benefit for our students and our parents."

While at the program, students are engaging in project-based learning, mentoring, tutoring, and educational enrichment in one or more subjects.

"We have several community partners, and Agrilife is one of them," said Daniels. "All of these community partnerships, that's what brings part of the program and makes it so great, being able to reach out of Canyon ISD and bring in some partners that benefit our students."

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension partners with the district to provide students with a fun and exciting way to learn useful skills, community service and personal development.

"It gives them an opportunity to work as teams to collaborate with each other. To build their confidence in learning new things," said Agrilife Extended Learning Day Program Leader Mary Stephens. "So that just reinforces what they've been learning in this classroom. It's very enjoyable, and I've had a lot of fun with the kids, and I think they've had fun too."

Canyon KIDS also provides a safe place for students while their parents are working.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.