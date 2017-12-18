Police release identities of men found dead in Canyon home

Canyon police have released the identities of the men who were found in a home on Turtle Crossing yesterday afternoon.

Police say a family member found 19-year-old Jackson Roberts and 20-year-old Kody Ryan Hodge dead in the home.

Police say they suspect that both men died of a drug overdose, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Autopsies have been ordered, and police have collected items from the house that may help determine the cause of death.

These deaths remain under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

