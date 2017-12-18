2 bodies found in Canyon home, police investigating as suspicious deaths

Canyon police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home on Turtle Crossing.

Police confirm two males were found dead in a house on Turtle Crossing around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police say these are considered suspicious deaths, but there are no suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Autopsies have been ordered for both bodies.

