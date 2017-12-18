City of Clovis not accepting credit card payments due to data breach

The City of Clovis is not accepting credit card payments at this time due to a data breach discovered on a city payment site.

City officials say a third party merchant which handles the credit card payments had a data breach in mid-November.

The city is currently not accepting credit card payments for things like trash bills, permit fees and anything else you could pay for at City Hall until further notice.

