Troopers seize $1.76M worth of marijuana during traffic stop

One person now faces felony drug charges after DPS officials say a trooper found 291 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Around 11:23 Friday morning, a DPS trooper stopped a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban in Carson County for a traffic violation.

Officials say the trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside luggage worth around $1.76 million.

The driver, 33-year-old Shannon Perry of California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Perry was booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma.

