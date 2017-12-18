Spearman police investigating auto burglaries

The Spearman Police Department is looking for information on the burglaries of two cars that happened over the weekend.

Police say two cars were broken into on Sunday morning. One car was broken into in the 1000 block of South Haney Street. The other was in the 1100 block of South Barkley Street.

Officials are not releasing information on the items that were stolen at this time, but they are asking for residents to help find information on the burglaries.

If you have any information on these crimes, call the Spearman Police Department at (806) 659-4140.

