City of Borger continuing prescribed burn today

City of Borger continuing prescribed burn today

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Source: City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM Source: City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM
BORGER, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Borger will continue the prescribed burn south of Borger today.

Officials say the fire will start near the south side of Skyline Drive and progress west towards Milner Road.

Officials say the prescribed burn will enhance wildland fire protection for residents in the community.
 

