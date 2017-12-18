More than 1,500 residents without power on 15th and Madison - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

More than 1,500 residents without power on 15th and Madison

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Residents are without power in the area of 15th and Madison after a power pole fell just before Noon. 

Traffic lights are off around the area, and Xcel Energy is reporting over 1,500 residents are without power. 

Xcel Energy reports that the power is estimated to be restored around 1:30 this afternoon.

You can see updates on their outage map here

