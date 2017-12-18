1 person behind bars after troopers find 70 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

One person is behind bars after DPS officials say they found more than 70 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Around 2:12 p.m. on Sunday, a DPS trooper stopped a 2017 Hyundai Sonata in Carson County for a traffic violation.

After a canine alerted to drugs in the car, a trooper discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the trunk worth around $426,000.

The driver, 28-year-old Tyler Turner of California, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail on charges of felony possession of marijuana.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

