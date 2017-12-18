Amarillo Historical Museum taking visitors around the world with Classic and Culture event

The Amarillo Historical Museum is taking visitors around the world and through time this holiday season.

The Classic and Culture Winter event celebrates Winter holidays from around the world and throughout history.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 6:30 to 8:30, there will be displays representing various cultures and the history behind some popular holiday traditions.

Some displays will even feature samples of traditional holiday treats.

Admission is by donation to the Amarillo Historic Museum, and all ages are welcome.

For more information, call (806) 881-6810.

Amarillo Historical Museum

211 SE 17th

Amarillo

