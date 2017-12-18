Canyon Area Library hosting Christmas Family Movie Night this evening

The Canyon Area Library is hosting their Christmas Family Movie Night this evening.

Tonight's feature showing is How the Grinch Stole Christmas from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

You can stop by and watch a festive movie while enjoying cookies and hot apple cider.

