Salvation Army partnering with Toot 'N Totum for children in need

The Salvation Army is partnering with area Toot 'N Totum stores for the Angel Tree Program this year.

The stores have been collecting donations all month long in red kettles, and now the donations will be used to help bring joy to children in need.

Between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. today, volunteers will be shopping at Target for gifts for Angel Tree recipients.

If you would like to volunteer to help shop for a child in need, representatives will interview potential volunteers between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Target.

You can still donate to the Salvation Army through the red kettles through Christmas day.

