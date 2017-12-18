3rd suspect arrested for Moore Street homicide

Kyle Monnet, a third suspect wanted for murder in the death of Joshua Daniels, has been arrested.

Police say they received information that he was at a home in the 7200 block of Lobo Trail.

Potter County Sheriff's office confirms Monnet was taken into custody at 8:30 Sunday evening.

Monnet booked into the Potter County Jail on a warrant for murder, a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one municipal warrant.

He is currently awaiting arraignment.

Amarillo police arrested Christopher Yost, 27, on Dec. 14 and Anna Marie Powers, 22, on Dec. 13.

Sunday, Dec. 10, officers were called to the 800 block of Moore Street for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Joshua Daniels with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his wound.

