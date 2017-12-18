Childress cowboy becomes World Champion Tie-Down Roper

Marcos Costa and Stran Smith (Courtesy of STS Ranchwear)

Marcos Costa (Courtesy of the PRCA)

Childress is now home to one more World Champion Calf Roper.

Marcos Costa won the world tie down roping in Las Vegas at the National Finals Rodeo.

The Brazilian born cowboy has been mentored by World Champion Tie-Down Roper Stran Smith.

The two met while Smith was hosting a clinic in Brazil almost 4-years-ago.

Stran invited Costa to come to the United States and rope with him and stay with his family .

This was Costa's third trip to the NFR. He has won numerous awards throughout his time in America and has quickly become a fan favorite due to his talent and character in and out of the arena.

For many years "Super Looper" Roy Cooper called Childress home, a former World Champion Calf Roper.

Costa makes the third World Champion Roper living in the Texas Panhandle town.

Congratulations to Costa and the Stran Smith Family.

