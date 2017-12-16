Northside Toy Drive's 5th Annual Toy Giveaway - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Northside Toy Drive's 5th Annual Toy Giveaway

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Northside Toy Drive's 5th Annual Toy Giveaway was held Saturday allowing community children to select their own Christmas gift.

Children of all ages were invited to attend. Santa was on hand to have donuts and milk with the children.

The founder of the Northside Toy Drive, Elton Bradley II, said that it's all about "kids being kids" and hopes the event inspires the children.

