Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Llano Cemetery

Weekend Weather Outlook
This weekend's closure of the Bell Street Bridge has been postponed due to the anticipation of high winds.
Wreaths Across America was held at the historic Llano Cemetery Saturday.
The Northside Toy Drive's 5th Annual Toy Giveaway was held Saturday allowing community children to select their own Christmas gift.
Multiple counties in the area are currently under a burn ban.
