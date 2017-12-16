Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Llano Cemetery

Wreaths Across America was held at the historic Llano Cemetery Saturday.

The Llano Cemetery has over 6,000 Veteran's laid to rest there.

The speaker for Wreath's Across America, Owen Salisbury, spoke about the importance of honoring and remembering the nations veterans.

For more information about Wreaths Across America visit www.llanocemetery.org

