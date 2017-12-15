President Trump connects with kindergartner from Claude

The President of the United States and a kindergartner from Claude have connected in one big way.

Sasparillo the Armadillo traveled the 1,578 miles between Claude Elementary and the White House and came back with a story to tell after a kindergarten student at Claude Elementary mailed him to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"When you write a letter to somebody they'll send it back, but to think the President wrote back a letter to one of our students was absolutely tremendous," said Doug Rawlins, principal at Claude Elementary.

After reading the book Armadillo from Amarillo, kindergartners got to see the book character come to life.



"And then we colored it when we were done coloring it and I colored mine pretty," said Layla Jaramillo, a kindergarten student at Claude.

Layla's class took a field trip to the post office where she stamped her letter all the way to D.C.

"To the President," said Layla.

And to the White House Sasparillo went, where he got a special tour.

"It went to the movies and it went bowling," said Layla.

Layla's family say they didn't know what, if anything to expect.

"It was really exciting because then she got to really understand the trip that her armadillo took," said Phil Jaramillo, Layla's dad. "She got to see the excitement that we all had for this as well, so I think that added to it as well. It really helped her understand how big it was."

President Trump writes to think big and dream bigger, and while Layla wants to be a pediatrician when she grows up, she has other dreams too.

For Claude Elementary, the letter served as a teachable moment. Layla's classmates learned more about the nation's capital.

"They think it's cool," said Layla.

"It put a real aspect to our writing and communication because we're about our language development program and we're very excited about it," said Rawlins.

Layla's parents are framing the letter and hope to take a family trip to D.C., so Layla can see exactly where her armadillo traveled.

