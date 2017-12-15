Amarillo police investigating fatal accident on Hillside Rd.

A man has died following a three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Amarillo.

Amarillo police say 63-year-old Calvert Reed was driving east on Hillside Rd. near I-27 when he crossed over into the westbound lanes, striking a concrete barrier.

Two other vehicles were also hit in the collision.

Reed was taken to a local hospital where he later died, but no other injuries were reported in the crash.

Justice of the Peace Thomas Jones has ordered an autopsy.

The incident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

