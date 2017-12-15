Tri-State Exposition making local impact

Warm wishes are exactly what 28 families will receive today, courtesy of the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo.

They no longer have to worry about where their Christmas meal will come from this year.

When you hear the words Tri-State Exposition, the rodeo and fair may come to mind, but the organization is also making a local impact on those who find themselves facing food insecurity during the holidays.

"The numbers in this area are pretty amazing. The number of food challenged people," said Tri-State Exposition Director of Development and Fundraising Maryann Hueston. "And so being able to have a full Christmas dinner. We've got the turkey, the pumpkin pie, and all of the fixings that go with it. It'll make Christmas a lot nicer, and people not having to go hungry."

The exposition partners with local schools to identify families in need of a little extra help this time of year.

"There's time when families need help, and at Christmas time a meal goes a long way," said Hamlet Elementary Counselor Hannah Barrow. "You may not have a bunch of presents under the Christmas tree, but when you're able to gather as a family and eat a nice meal, it means a lot to those kids."

The organization is able to provide meals to families through their annual budget, allowing those impacted to remain anonymous.

"I think that sometimes kids have so many worries, that food shouldn't have to be one of them," said Barrow. "And we have so many great things in this area to combat that need."

