Closure of Bell Street Bridge postponed

This weekend's closure of the Bell Street Bridge has been postponed due to the anticipation of high winds.

TxDOT has decided to postpone the closure of the Bell Street Bridge, as well as the closure of the main lanes on I-40.

Crews will still be working in the area, but there will not be a need to close the bridge and highway at this time.

Once the closure is rescheduled, TxDOT will send more information on that plan.

This area remains an active construction zone, and drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention to the safety of drivers and construction workers around.

The project is scheduled to be complete in May of 2018.

