Applications available for Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

The Amarillo City Council recently created a new board aimed at furthering the beautification of Amarillo and preserving public art throughout the city.

The Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board is currently looking for applicants.

The board is tasked with providing recommendations to the City Council on programs that promote and further the beautification of Amarillo and establish and preserve public art throughout the city.

"There are many residents who have indicated a strong interest in the beautification of our entire community, and many that take pride and ownership in the future of Amarillo," said Councilman Eddy Sauer. "The Council is encouraging residents to apply who wish to leave a lasting, beautiful legacy and who want to make Amarillo aesthetically pleasing in arts, culture, and landscape."

Six citizens and one City Council member will be appointed to the board. The two other seats will be designated by the Convention and Visitor Arts Committee and Center City Amarillo.

Applications are due by Wednesday, January 17.

You can apply here.

