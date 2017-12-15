American Federation of Government Employees holds rally for VA vacancies

The President of the United States and a kindergartner from Claude have connected in one big way.
The President of the United States and a kindergartner from Claude have connected in one big way.
A man has died following a three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Amarillo.
A man has died following a three-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Amarillo.
Amarillo police officers are currently on the scene of an accident on Hillside Road and Canyon Drive.
Amarillo police officers are currently on the scene of an accident on Hillside Road and Canyon Drive.
Warm wishes are exactly what 28 families will receive today, courtesy of the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo.
Warm wishes are exactly what 28 families will receive today, courtesy of the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo.
This weekend's closure of the Bell Street Bridge has been postponed due to the anticipation of high winds.
This weekend's closure of the Bell Street Bridge has been postponed due to the anticipation of high winds.