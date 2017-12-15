American Federation of Government Employees holds rally for VA vacancies

This weekend's closure of the Bell Street Bridge has been postponed due to the anticipation of high winds.
The Amarillo City Council recently created a new board aimed at furthering the beautification of Amarillo and preserving public art throughout the city.
The American Federation of Government Employees held a rally today to demand the Department of Veterans Affairs fill all VA vacancies nationwide.
Multiple counties in the area are currently under a burn ban.
Christmas is coming up, and this weekend there are several events happening to get you in the holiday spirit.
