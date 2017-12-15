American Federation of Government Employees holds rally for VA vacancies

The American Federation of Government Employees held a rally today to demand the Department of Veterans Affairs fill all VA vacancies nationwide.

VA Health Care System Director Michael L. Kiefer said in a statement that Amarillo's VA has less than a six percent vacancy rate, compared to about 20 percent in the outside health care industry.

The AFGE claims there are over 49,000 vacancies nationally and held the rally to bring awareness to the issue.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.