Multiple counties under burn bans

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Multiple counties in the area are currently under a burn ban.

Today the Gray County Commissioners Court has issued a county wide burn ban, effective immediately.

Counties in our area under a burn ban now include:

  • Sherman County
  • Moore County
  • Hutchinson County
  • Roberts County
  • Hemphill County
  • Oldham County
  • Potter County
  • Carson County
  • Gray County
  • Wheeler County
  • Deaf Smith County
  •  Randall County
  • Armstrong County
  • Parmer County
  • Swisher County
  • Hall County
  • Childress County
  • Motley County
  • Cimarron County
  • Texas County

Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger. 

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here

You can check here to see if your county is under a burn ban. This link is updated daily.

