Multiple counties under burn bans

Multiple counties in the area are currently under a burn ban.

Today the Gray County Commissioners Court has issued a county wide burn ban, effective immediately.

Counties in our area under a burn ban now include:

Sherman County

Moore County

Hutchinson County

Roberts County

Hemphill County

Oldham County

Potter County

Carson County

Gray County

Wheeler County

Deaf Smith County

Randall County

Armstrong County

Parmer County

Swisher County

Hall County

Childress County

Motley County

Cimarron County

Texas County

?

Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

You can learn more about the consequences of violating a burn ban here.

You can check here to see if your county is under a burn ban . This link is updated daily.

