Christmas events near you this weekend

Christmas is coming up, and this weekend there are several events happening to get you in the holiday spirit.

Check out these events happening near you:

A Christmas Carol

You can relive a holiday classic and help children in our area by attending A Christmas Carol.

The Door Christian Fellowship Church is hosting the live show this Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and monetary donations will be accepted at the door.

All proceeds will go to children at local hospitals this holiday season.

The show will be at the church located at 200 North McMasters.

For more information, call (806) 382-8909.

Victory Church hosting annual Christmas presentation

Victory Church will host their annual Christmas presentation this weekend.

The event is a multimedia Christmas presentation that features pop, classic rock and hip hop music.

There will be a cutting edge light show, videos, dance and the telling of the Christmas story like never before.

Admission is fee, and the public is welcome.

The show will run Thursday through Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Christmas Balloon Glow

A Christmas Balloon Glow is happening Saturday, Dec. 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palo Duro Canyon State Park in the Mack Dick Group Pavillion.

Free entrance to the park after 4:00 p.m. with a donation of non perishable food items to benefit the High Plains Food Bank or regular park entrance fees apply. $5.00 for an adult, free for kids under 12.

See the canyon glow when the hot air balloons light up the night.

There will be photos with Santa, and a Christmas show by Oakdale Elementary Honor Choir.

Kids can create their own Palo Duro mouse ornament and when the glowing balloons are finished the family can come inside for some hot chocolate.

Polar Express Party

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. Kudos Art Studio will be having a Polar Express Party.

Bring your children and receive your golden ticket as you enter the studio for a Polar Express Adventure.

There will be a reading of the Boo by Chris Van Allsburg, followed by painting a picture of the train while sipping hot coco, then take your own Christmas surprise home.

Tickets are $30 available at www.kudosartstudio.com or you call the studio at 806-654-6173

Christmas in the Gardens

The gardens are open Thursday through Sunday from now until Dec. 23.

The annual event is presented by Mullin, Hoard, and Brown LLP Attorney's at Law.

You can view the lights at the gardens from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and donations are accepted.

All proceeds benefit the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

You can check out their Facebook page to see who is performing each night.

ZOOLights

ZOOLights starts at 6:00 p.m. and will run every night until 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23.

With more lights than ever before, new crafts and games, this can be a relaxed date night experience or a family fun activity.

General Zoo Admission applies every night of ZOOLights.

For more information, visit the Amarillo Zoo's Facebook page.

Santa at Westgate Mall

Kids can visit Santa through Dec. 24 in Westgate Mall's Center Court.



Santa in Center Court:

Monday – Saturday: 10 am – 9 pm

Sunday 11/19 & 11/26: 12 pm – 6 pm

Sunday 12/3 & 12/10: 12 pm – 8 pm

(Paws & Claus from 6 – 8 pm)

Sunday 12/17: 11 am – 8 pm

Sunday 12/24: 8 am – 6 pm

Santa's Cookies & Milk breaks:

Monday – Saturday from 1 – 2 pm & 5 – 6 pm

Sunday from 2 – 3 pm

Nights of Lights at Enchanted Acres

Nights of Lights features more than 300,000 lights, decorated in holiday fashion.

It costs $10 carload of people, or $20 per passenger van or limo.

Visitors can even enjoy the lights from a horse drawn carriage, though this cost extra.

The event runs through Dec. 30.

For more information visit drivethelights.com

Nights of Lights is located at Enchanted Acres Horse Farm at 6505 S. Osage on the east side of Osage between the Loop and 58th Street.

